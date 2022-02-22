Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Approximately 1,970,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,944,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £15.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.15.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

