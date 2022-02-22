Ampleforth Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.40 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $91.40 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00109587 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 106,743,688 coins and its circulating supply is 93,205,238 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

