Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Catherine Wong Sells 3,515 Shares

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. 4,627,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,474. Amplitude Inc has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMPL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.