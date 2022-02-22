Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.71

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $553.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMYT. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,231,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amryt Pharma by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,004 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,160,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $15,601,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 142.7% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 960,965 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.