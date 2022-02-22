Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.71

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $553.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMYT)
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amryt Pharma (AMYT)
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.