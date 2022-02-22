Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $28.39. 4,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 320,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.