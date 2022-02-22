Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) dropped 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 157,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,621,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Get Amyris alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,422 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Amyris by 3.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.