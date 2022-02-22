Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.86. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 187,445 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Anaconda Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.89 million and a P/E ratio of -28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

In other Anaconda Mining news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 151,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$106,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,000. Also, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$25,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 416,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,560. Insiders have sold a total of 287,000 shares of company stock worth $182,480 over the last ninety days.

About Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.