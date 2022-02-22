Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.86. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 187,445 shares traded.
Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Anaconda Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.89 million and a P/E ratio of -28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
About Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
