Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) will announce $4.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $19.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BLDR opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
