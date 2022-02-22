Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) will announce $4.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $19.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

