Analysts Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.27. Canadian Solar reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 245.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,021 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $73,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,798 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,945 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 650,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,658. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

