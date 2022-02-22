Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.56. Independent Bank posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. 91,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,687. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $510.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.