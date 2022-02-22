Analysts Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.07). Veracyte also reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Veracyte by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after buying an additional 2,319,050 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,080 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 292.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 580,713 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

