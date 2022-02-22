Analysts Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.45. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $13.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $11.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 23.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 75,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

