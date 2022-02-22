Analysts Expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $677.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to announce $677.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $674.50 million and the highest is $681.40 million. Caleres posted sales of $570.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caleres.

Get Caleres alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Caleres has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $826.93 million, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 58.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.