Analysts Expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) to announce sales of $443.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540.20 million and the lowest is $280.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cano Health.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $18,649,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $21,462,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CANO opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.
About Cano Health
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
