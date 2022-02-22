Analysts Expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) to announce sales of $443.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540.20 million and the lowest is $280.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cano Health.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $18,649,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $21,462,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CANO opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

