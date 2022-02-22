Analysts Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Limoneira reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Limoneira stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. 67,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.65 million, a PE ratio of -63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -130.43%.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682 over the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 13.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 111,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

