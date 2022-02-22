Analysts Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of WWW opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,197 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 42,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

