Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Seagen (SGEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN):

2/16/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $201.00 to $142.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $198.00 to $162.00.

2/10/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $132.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $195.00 to $146.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $179.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $145.00.

2/7/2022 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/7/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $254.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Seagen was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $178.00.

1/18/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $178.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Seagen stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,903. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $2,385,508.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Seagen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after buying an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 807,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,254,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

