Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Byrna Technologies (BYRN)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS: BYRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2022 – Byrna Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $26.50 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Byrna Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

2/14/2022 – Byrna Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $25.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Byrna Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Byrna Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 330,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,194. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $194.09 million, a PE ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,434,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,349,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

