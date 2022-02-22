Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.62 and last traded at $49.62. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84.

About Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZF)

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

