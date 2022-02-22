Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Trading Down 15.7%

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG) shares were down 15.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 141,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83.

About Angel Gold (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

