Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Trading Down 15.7%

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG) shares were down 15.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 141,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83.
About Angel Gold (CVE:ANG)
