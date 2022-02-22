Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOMR. Oppenheimer cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:AOMR opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,321,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $993,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

