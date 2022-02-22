Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 32,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

About Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

