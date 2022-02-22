Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.98

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 235364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $165,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,633,000 after purchasing an additional 867,699 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,099,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,681,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,933 shares during the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

