ANON Price Tops $0.0203 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. ANON has a market cap of $154,003.24 and $7.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ANON has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001860 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00043286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

