AntiMatter Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

MATTER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

