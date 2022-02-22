Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.19 Per Share

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ANTO opened at GBX 1,420 ($19.31) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,355.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,406.05.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.50) to GBX 1,350 ($18.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Antofagasta to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,145 ($15.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,400 ($19.04).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

