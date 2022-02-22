Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.19 Per Share

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ANTO opened at GBX 1,420 ($19.31) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,355.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,406.05.
ANTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.50) to GBX 1,350 ($18.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Antofagasta to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,145 ($15.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,400 ($19.04).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
