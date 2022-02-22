Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,418.75 ($19.29).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.50) to GBX 1,350 ($18.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Antofagasta to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,145 ($15.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,425.50 ($19.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The firm has a market cap of £14.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,355.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,406.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 0.71%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.