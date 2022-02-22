Aon plc (NYSE:AON) CFO Christa Davies Sells 32,942 Shares

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christa Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Christa Davies sold 616 shares of AON stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52.

AON traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.29. 1,402,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,578. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AON by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in AON by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in AON by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,995,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,981,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 2,866.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 123,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,596,000 after acquiring an additional 119,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

