Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director John D. Rayis Buys 500 Shares

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director John D. Rayis bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.45. 777,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

AIRC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth about $241,089,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $78,330,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 777,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after buying an additional 594,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

