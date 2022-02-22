APENFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, APENFT has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market cap of $490.96 million and $118.72 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00036752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00108502 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

