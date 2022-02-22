ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $917,687.00

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $39.63 million and $917,687.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.29 or 0.06869436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,086.66 or 0.99887462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00049829 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 98,034,324 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.