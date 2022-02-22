Apollon Limassol (APL) Trading Down 17.5% This Week

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $505,089.39 and approximately $16,154.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00004054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00191346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00393539 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00059722 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars.

