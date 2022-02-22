AppCoins (APPC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.00 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 171.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. AppCoins has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $3,120.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 242,753,023 coins and its circulating supply is 242,753,021 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

