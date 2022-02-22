Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $165.79. The company had a trading volume of 930,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,976,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average of $158.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

