Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 206,677 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.71% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $24,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,873.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 49,784 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

AIT opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

