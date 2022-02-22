Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Applied Materials by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

AMAT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.52. 91,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,546,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.92.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

