Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $68,688.61 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $68,688.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Angela Fyfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Angela Fyfe sold 1,696 shares of Apria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $63,091.20.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Angela Fyfe sold 1,719 shares of Apria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $52,463.88.

NYSE APR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 382,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. Apria, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

APR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

