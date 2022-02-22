Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $460.00

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 460 ($6.26) and last traded at GBX 470 ($6.39), with a volume of 115660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.80).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 845 ($11.49) target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 845 ($11.49) price objective on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 536.85. The company has a market capitalization of £268.85 million and a PE ratio of 36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.