Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,268 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $141.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $127.63 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

