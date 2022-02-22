Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,372 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.31% of Aramark worth $361,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aramark by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 354,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 77,138 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.80 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

