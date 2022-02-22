ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.52

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.52 and traded as high as C$14.64. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$14.40, with a volume of 2,290,153 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARX. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperfrom” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.60.

The company has a market cap of C$9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.52.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

