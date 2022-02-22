Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Up 7.1%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 200,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 330,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$9.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project consisting of two exploration permits, such as the 243 hectares exploration Solavaara Permit and the 882 hectares Vaimouso permit; and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

