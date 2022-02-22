Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $593.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

