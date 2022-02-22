Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 108,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $805.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.46.

ARQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,560 shares of company stock worth $411,094 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 167.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

