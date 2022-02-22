Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 296,761.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,417 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Ares Capital by 191.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ares Capital by 147.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after purchasing an additional 989,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after acquiring an additional 895,453 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,942,000 after acquiring an additional 644,214 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.