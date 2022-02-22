Ares Protocol (ARES) Achieves Market Cap of $3.18 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $1.34 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.44 or 0.06823382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,692.41 or 0.99610979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00046886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049827 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

