Ares Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and $1.13 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.14 or 0.06930962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,858.39 or 0.99613182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050240 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.