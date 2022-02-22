Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 1.3%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 34,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 103,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$25.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile (CVE:LIT)
See Also
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.