Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 1.3%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 34,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 103,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$25.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile (CVE:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

