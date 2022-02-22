Argo Group International (ARGO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Argo Group International (NYSE: ARGO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/17/2022 – Argo Group International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 2/11/2022 – Argo Group International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 2/9/2022 – Argo Group International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.
- 2/9/2022 – Argo Group International was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2022 – Argo Group International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/12/2022 – Argo Group International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
Argo Group International stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. 235,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
