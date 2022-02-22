Argo Group International (ARGO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Argo Group International (NYSE: ARGO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/17/2022 – Argo Group International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/11/2022 – Argo Group International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

2/9/2022 – Argo Group International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

2/9/2022 – Argo Group International was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.50 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Argo Group International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

1/12/2022 – Argo Group International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Argo Group International stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. 235,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

