ArGoApp Hits Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the dollar. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.31 or 0.06864194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,740.95 or 0.99895832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00047361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049848 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

